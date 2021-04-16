TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Teen fled crash that killed woman in Central Islip, Suffolk police say

A 52-year-old woman from Brentwood was killed Thursday

A 52-year-old woman from Brentwood was killed Thursday night in Central Islip, when her car was hit by a 2006 BMW 525 and then a 2016 GMC pickup truck, Suffolk police said. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A 17-year-old driving a BMW was arrested after police said he fled on foot from a three-vehicle crash in Central Islip that killed a woman motorist Thursday night.

The teenager was behind the wheel of a 2006 BMW 525 heading east on Locust Street when he crashed into the passenger side of a 2015 Honda Accord traveling south on Islip Avenue, Suffolk police said in a statement.

The Honda was pushed into oncoming traffic. A 2016 GMC pickup truck headed north then hit the driver's side of the Honda around 8:15 p.m., according to the police.

The Honda driver, a 52-year-old Brentwood resident, was pronounced dead at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where she was taken after the collisions. Her name will not be released until her next of kin is contacted, police said.

The man driving the pickup, Bernardino Pereira, 53, of Brentwood, was taken to the same hospital by the Brentwood Legion Ambulance with minor injuries, police said.

The 17-year-old was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. He is set to be arraigned on Friday.

Police withold the names of minors.

Anyone who can help detectives should call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Dina Seaman, of Massapequa Park, said she is
Should kids get a shot? Long Island parents differ on COVID-19 vaccine
A healthcare worker administered a dose last week
A third Pfizer shot? It's 'likely,' says CEO
Medical staffers help residents get their COVID-19 vaccines
NY reports virus positivity drop but state worse than others
A Newsday Live webinar Wednesday focused on the
Panel: Want your kids back in school? Get a COVID-19 shot
A Nassau Supreme Court judge has upheld a
Judge upholds $2.7M verdict against town, driver in fatal 2016 crash
A proposed legislation would help homeowners facing potential
Bill would protect Sandy victims from 'clawbacks' 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?