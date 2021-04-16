A 17-year-old driving a BMW was arrested after police said he fled on foot from a three-vehicle crash in Central Islip that killed a woman motorist Thursday night.

The teenager was behind the wheel of a 2006 BMW 525 heading east on Locust Street when he crashed into the passenger side of a 2015 Honda Accord traveling south on Islip Avenue, Suffolk police said in a statement.

The Honda was pushed into oncoming traffic. A 2016 GMC pickup truck headed north then hit the driver's side of the Honda around 8:15 p.m., according to the police.

The Honda driver, a 52-year-old Brentwood resident, was pronounced dead at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where she was taken after the collisions. Her name will not be released until her next of kin is contacted, police said.

The man driving the pickup, Bernardino Pereira, 53, of Brentwood, was taken to the same hospital by the Brentwood Legion Ambulance with minor injuries, police said.

The 17-year-old was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. He is set to be arraigned on Friday.

Police withold the names of minors.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anyone who can help detectives should call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.