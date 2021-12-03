A Queens Village man has been charged with manslaughter and drunken driving after crashing a BMW sedan in Elmont early Friday morning, a collision that killed his passenger, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The passenger, a 33-year-old woman, was declared dead at a hospital soon after the collision, the department said in a news release.

At 2:04 a.m. Kwesi Williams, 40, who was driving south on Elmont Road near Elmont Cemetery, hit a parked car, which caused his BMW to roll over and strike a utility pole, according to police.

Williams was also injured and brought to the hospital. The news release said he would be arraigned "when medically practical."

The news release did not say what caused the crash, the extent of Williams’ injuries, why he is believed to have been intoxicated, or further details.

No attorney could be identified for Williams.

In Nassau, there were 19 alcohol-related fatal crashes in Nassau, and 42 in Suffolk, in 2019, with 25 in 2020 in Nassau and 38 that year in Suffolk, according to the Albany-based Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, which tracks statistics statewide.