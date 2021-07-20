A 35-year-old Mineola man was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated following a crash that killed a motorcyclist Monday in Mineola, Nassau County police said.

Police said John Marron was making a U-turn near the intersection of Old Country Road and Willis Avenue when his vehicle collided with a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle operated by a 35-year-old man just after 9:30 p.m. The motorcyclist, whose identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was transported to a nearby hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation Marron was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. Arraignment details were not immediately available Tuesday.