TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Driver charged with vehicular homicide, DWI in fatal Mineola crash, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A 35-year-old Mineola man was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated following a crash that killed a motorcyclist Monday in Mineola, Nassau County police said.

Police said John Marron was making a U-turn near the intersection of Old Country Road and Willis Avenue when his vehicle collided with a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle operated by a 35-year-old man just after 9:30 p.m. The motorcyclist, whose identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was transported to a nearby hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation Marron was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. Arraignment details were not immediately available Tuesday.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

A streetscaping plan that residents can view on
Residents go out on a limb for trees, delay $6M Manorhaven streetscape project
Dr Ariel Nassim in his Great Neck office.
An Olympian task awaits physician for U.S. team in Tokyo
Protesters gather outside the Stony Brook LIRR station
Protesters decry COVID-19 vaccine mandate for SUNY, CUNY students
Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow is
NIFA orders NuHealth to file formal financial plans
Ian Kazer leaves the Nassau County Courthouse in
Father calls son's sentencing of 16 years for killing mother 'fair'
Taylor Rose Clarke, a promising journalist and a
Promising journalist, organ donation advocate dies at 24
Didn’t find what you were looking for?