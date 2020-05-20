Two suspects charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of man in Riverhead, officials say

Suffolk County authorities said Wednesday they have arrested two Lake Grove residents alleged to be drug dealers in connection with a fatal fentanyl overdose last month amid what Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini said is an uptick in overdoses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The arrests followed an investigation by the district attorney’s East End Drug Task Force after the late April fatal narcotic overdose of a 27-year-old man in Riverhead Town, authorities said.

“Preliminary data has indicated that Suffolk County is experiencing an uptick in overdoses during the pandemic, which is obviously very concerning,” Sini said in a news release Wednesday. “Whenever there is a fatal overdose, we treat that investigation similarly to a homicide; we take immediate steps to try to determine who sold the drugs to that victim. I’ve said many times before that we’re not going to arrest ourselves out of the drug epidemic, but law enforcement will continue to be vigilant and to arrest and prosecute drug dealers who are peddling this poison in our communities.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the home of Edward Primavera, 30, and Brooke Edwards, 35, on May 18 and authorities said they found crack cocaine, fentanyl, $1,521 in cash and drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale and packaging materials consistent with drug sales. Authorities did not immediately explain how they linked the defendants to the fatal overdose.

Primavera was charged with third-and-fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, felonies, and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Edwards was charged with two counts each of third-and-seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Primavera and Edwards were arraigned Tuesday and were released on supervised release with drug and alcohol conditions, authorities said, are due back in court on July 22.

If convicted of the top count, Primavera and Edwards each face a maximum sentence of eight and one-third to 25 years in prison.

Defense attorneys for Primavera and Edwards could not be immediately reached for comment.

The East End Drug Task Force investigation included assistance from the Riverhead Town Police Department, the Suffolk County Narcotics Squad, the Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct and the New York State Police, authorities said.

“The Riverhead Police Department would like to thank the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and its East End Drug Task Force for their unending diligence in the battle against opioids and especially for this investigation into the recent fatal overdose in the Riverhead area,” said Riverhead Town Police Chief David J. Hegermiller in the news release.