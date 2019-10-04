TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
SEARCH
64° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Judge: No special prosecutor for Scout death

Thomas Murphy outside First District Court in Central

Thomas Murphy outside First District Court in Central Islip in May.   Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Print

A Suffolk County judge Friday denied a defense motion for a special prosecutor in the case of a Holbrook man set to go on trial next week on charges of driving drunk and killing a 12-year-old Boy Scout.

Suffolk County Supervising Judge Mark Cohen issued the decision in Riverhead.

Defense attorney Steven Politi, in a motion filed Tuesday, had asked that Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini’s office be removed from prosecuting the case against Thomas Murphy, 60, because it has “closely aligned” itself with the victim’s family and had made "misleading and inaccurate" statements about his client. Politi said the actions "poisoned" the potential pool of jurors in his client's upcoming trial.

Murphy has pleaded not guilty to a 16-count indictment containing charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated in the Sept. 30, 2018, crash in Manorville, which left Andrew McMorris dead and another Scout from Troop 161 seriously injured.

Cohen earlier denied Politi’s request for a delay to the start of the trial, scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee Nicole Fuller on June

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

This Southampton home, on the market for $1.25 1825 Southampton home lists for $1.25 million
A child using a "skate mate" learns how Kids skate free on Sundays in October at LI rink
For every dollar a man gets paid, a In LI municipal government jobs, it pays to be a man
For every dollar a man gets paid, a In LI municipal government jobs, it pays to be a man
Former NFL player Donny Brady, left, stands with From high school bench to NFL to homecoming grand marshal
A dead humpback whale floats six miles offshore Advocates advance ways to safeguard East Coast whales
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search