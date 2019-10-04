Judge: No special prosecutor for Scout death

A Suffolk County judge Friday denied a defense motion for a special prosecutor in the case of a Holbrook man set to go on trial next week on charges of driving drunk and killing a 12-year-old Boy Scout.

Suffolk County Supervising Judge Mark Cohen issued the decision in Riverhead.

Defense attorney Steven Politi, in a motion filed Tuesday, had asked that Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini’s office be removed from prosecuting the case against Thomas Murphy, 60, because it has “closely aligned” itself with the victim’s family and had made "misleading and inaccurate" statements about his client. Politi said the actions "poisoned" the potential pool of jurors in his client's upcoming trial.

Murphy has pleaded not guilty to a 16-count indictment containing charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated in the Sept. 30, 2018, crash in Manorville, which left Andrew McMorris dead and another Scout from Troop 161 seriously injured.

Cohen earlier denied Politi’s request for a delay to the start of the trial, scheduled to begin Tuesday.

