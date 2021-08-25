TODAY'S PAPER
Copiague man killed in crash outside home; driver charged wth DWI, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police at the scene of a

Suffolk County police at the scene of a crash Tuesday night in which a man was killed on Hawkins Boulevard in Copiague. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A Copiague man stood between two parked cars in front of his home Tuesday evening — and that is where he died, after a driver crashed into one of the cars, pinning him against the other, Suffolk police said.

Annmarie Donadeo, 50, who also lives in Copiague, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer south on Hawkins Boulevard when she slammed into the parked car outside the home of Travis Kernard around 9:10 p.m., police said.

Donadeo was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Her arraignment is set for Wednesday, police said.

Kernard, 28, was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was taken by Copiague Ambulance, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

