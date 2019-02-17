TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Woman arrested on DWI, vehicular manslaughter charges in fatal crash in Elmont

A 64-year old man was killed, while a 30-year-old woman is hospitalized and will be arraigned when "medically practical," according to police.

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
A woman was arrested on DWI charges after a fatal crash in Elmont early Sunday morning, Nassau police said. 

A 64-year-old man was killed in the 3:10 a.m. crash at Meacham Avenue and B Street in Elmont, police said. 

Julie Debrosse, 30, of Sun Avenue, Elmont, was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.  Police said Debrosse, who is  in a hospital, "will be arraigned when medically practical."  Police  said she had "internal bleeding" following the crash. 

An attorney for Debrosse could not be reached for comment. 

The victim, whose name was not immediately  disclosed, was westbound on B Street in a 2003 Chevrolet and attempted to turn south onto Meacham Avenue, when he was struck by Debrosse, who was traveling north on Meacham in a 2017 Honda, police said. 

Debrosse "was operating her vehicle under the influence of an alcoholic beverage," police said in a news release. A police spokesman would not provide her blood alcohol content. 

The victim, who suffered "body trauma," was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Both vehicles were impounded for a brakes and safety test.

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

