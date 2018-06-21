A reputed gang member suspected of firing the shot that killed a man in Hempstead on Christmas Day is in custody in Virginia, sources said Thursday.

Antoine Foster of Hempstead is expected to be arraigned in District Court in Hempstead on a second-degree murder charge after he is extradited, the sources said.

A Nassau County police spokesman declined immediate comment.

Foster, who was 17 years old at the time, was a member of the Bloods street gang and fired at a vehicle he thought belonged to rival gang members about 6:20 p.m. Christmas night on Terrace Avenue, police said.

The shot fatally wounded Rafael Cepeda, 35, of Hempstead, police said.

Shameq Sullins, 16, at the time, acted as the “spotter” for Foster, police said, and he was arrested a week after Christmas.

Online court records show Sullins is being held without bail on a murder charge.

Although Cepeda lived on the same street as Sullins, police said, it was unclear whether they knew each other.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cepeda’s girlfriend, Imani Mazyck, said at the time that both she and her boyfriend knew Sullins from the neighborhood and described the pair as “friendly.”

“I know it wasn’t intended for him,” Mazyck, 22, said of the shooting. “He wouldn’t even have wanted these boys in trouble. He was such a good guy. He was a very strong, loving guy. Very generous.”

Mazyck said Cepeda was on his way to pick up his 11-year-old daughter from the Long Island Rail Road station just a few blocks away when he was shot.