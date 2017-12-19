A Hempstead man has been charged with murder in connection with the gang-related street shooting of a 16-year-old in Uniondale a year ago, Nassau County police said.

Police identified the suspect as Edar Ventura, 20, of Jerusalem Avenue, and said he was charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Alexon Moya.

Moya was shot in the head on Fenimore Avenue on Dec. 13, 2016, and died three days later, police said.

Another man, Jeustin David-Maldonado, then 17, of Uniondale, was arrested in January and charged with second-degree murder for acting in concert with the man who fired the shots, police said.

Police declined to say Tuesday whether Ventura fired the shots, but police said at the time of the first arrest that the shooter was still at large.

Ventura was awaiting arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

On the night of the shooting, David-Maldonado and the other man rode their bicycles up to a group of people on Fenimore Avenue to confront them about an ongoing dispute, Nassau police said in January.

As David-Maldonado shouted “MARA-MARA,” police said the gunman pulled out a loaded 9-mm semiautomatic pistol and fired three times, striking Moya in the head.

“Mara” means gang in Spanish, and police said they believe that David-Maldonado is a member of the violent street gang MS-13.

Police did not say what led them to the arrest of the suspects.