The mother of one of three women bludgeoned to death with a hammer by a mentally ill Hempstead man in 2017 said she endures "unrelenting pain" but nonetheless offered forgiveness to her daughter's killer Friday as he was sentenced to 50 years-to-life behind bars.

Bobby Vanderhall, 39, pleaded guilty in October to the first-degree murder of his mother, Lynn; his sister, Melissa, and his sister’s friend, Janel Simpson, along with the attempted murder of another woman.

Wendy Simpson, Janel's mother, was among more than a dozen family members of the defendant and his victims who attended Vanderhall's sentencing in Mineola sentencing.

"The freedom that each of us enjoy each day has been taken away," Simpson said as she addressed Vanderhall, who has suffered from schizophrenia for years.

But she said the best way to go on with her life is to forgive Vanderhall and become an advocate for those with mental health issues.

"Bobby: I do forgive you from the bottom of my heart," said Simpson, who pledged to visit Vanderhall in prison with her pastor.

Others said they needed more time to forgive Vanderhall.

"Your victims had so many hopes and dreams. And they had a tremendous amount of good yet to give," said William Reichenbach, Vanderhall's uncle. "Now, none of that is possible … Our families are broken."

Vanderhall declined to address the victims' families in court Friday.

Defense attorney Derrick Magwood said his client continues to struggle with the gravity of his actions and what drove him to kill three people.

"He didn't get enough help and assistance," Magwood said. "The criminal justice system is not designed to deal with mental health issues. Until we fully address this issue tragedies like this can happen."

Vanderhall had been hospitalized at least three times in the year leading up to the slayings when his mental condition deteriorated, but had not seen a doctor regularly before the tragedy, Magwood said.

Authorities said Vanderhall became enraged because his mother had thrown him out of the house. During the early morning of Aug. 12, 2017, Vanderhall, who was homeless, broke into the basement of his mother's home with a hammer and screwdriver before launching a violent assault.

Vanderhall used the hammer to bludgeon all three women and used kitchen knives to stab his mother and sister multiple times. A fourth victim, a 29-year-old woman, was able to escape with injuries to her wrist, arm, and head, and alerted police.

Vanderhall was found sleeping in a parked vehicle after briefly staying inside the home after the attack, police said.

Personnel at the Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center, where Vanderhall received treatment after his arrest, originally determined he was not mentally fit to stand trial but reversed course by early 2019.

"An act of swift and extreme violence took the lives of three individuals and tore apart two families," said Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly. "This sentence is the just punishment for these heinous crimes."

Lynn Vanderhall spent three decades as a nursery schoolteacher. Melissa Vanderhall worked as a physician assistant at a Bronx hospital. Simpson was a medical company secretary.

Juanita Johnson of Roosevelt, Vanderhall's first cousin, said the family "is going to be there for him … It's just hurt right now. We are all family."

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Patricia Harrington encouraged the families to persevere and to find positives out of overwhelming tragedy.

"Make these people proud," she said, "that their lives were not in vain."