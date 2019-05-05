TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Pedestrian hit by two vehicles dies, one driver flees, police say

Investigators at the crash scene on Herkimer Street

Investigators at the crash scene on Herkimer Street in Mastic on Saturday night. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Suffolk County police are searching for a driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Mastic on Saturday night.

A man was crossing Herkimer Street near Carlton Street about 8:50 p.m. when a southbound sport utility vehicle struck him, police said in a news release Sunday. The driver stopped and called 911.

Then a second southbound vehicle, described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan, also struck the pedestrian and fled, police said.

The victim, who was not identified pending notification of family members, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The first driver was not charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

