Suffolk County police are searching for a driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Mastic on Saturday night.

A man was crossing Herkimer Street near Carlton Street about 8:50 p.m. when a southbound sport utility vehicle struck him, police said in a news release Sunday. The driver stopped and called 911.

Then a second southbound vehicle, described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan, also struck the pedestrian and fled, police said.

The victim, who was not identified pending notification of family members, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The first driver was not charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.