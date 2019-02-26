TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Pedestrian struck, killed in Hempstead hit-and-run, police say

By Newsday Staff
A vehicle struck and killed a female pedestrian in Hempstead before driving off Monday night, police said.

The pedestrian, whom police did not identify, was walking near Westbury Boulevard and Commander Avenue when she was struck at 6:40 p.m., Nassau County police said in a news release Tuesday.

The victim suffered multiple injuries and was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The unknown vehicle left the scene, police said. The homicide squad is investigating the crash. 

Detectives asked anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

