Fatal hit-run driver may have been in Kia Soul, Suffolk cops say

Police said Fredy Rivera-Bravo, of Brentwood, died after being struck early on Nov. 19 by an unknown vehicle on Second Avenue.

Police investigate the hit-and-run crash that killed  Fredy

Police investigate the hit-and-run crash that killed  Fredy Rivera-Bravo, 56, of Brentwood,  early Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Suffolk County police are asking the public’s help locating the driver who fled after fatally hitting a pedestrian Nov. 19 in Brentwood, saying the driver may have been in a late-model Kia Soul.

Major Case Unit detectives “believe the vehicle possibly involved” may be a black 2017 or 2018 Kia Soul, police said in a news release. Detectives asked anyone with information about the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Suffolk County police said Fredy Rivera-Bravo, 56, of Brentwood, was fatally struck at about 3:15 a.m. Nov. 19 by an unknown vehicle on Second Avenue near Seventh Street.

Rivera-Bravo was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the investigation was continuing.

With Newsday Staff

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

