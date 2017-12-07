Suffolk County police are asking the public’s help locating the driver who fled after fatally hitting a pedestrian Nov. 19 in Brentwood, saying the driver may have been in a late-model Kia Soul.

Major Case Unit detectives “believe the vehicle possibly involved” may be a black 2017 or 2018 Kia Soul, police said in a news release. Detectives asked anyone with information about the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Suffolk County police said Fredy Rivera-Bravo, 56, of Brentwood, was fatally struck at about 3:15 a.m. Nov. 19 by an unknown vehicle on Second Avenue near Seventh Street.

Rivera-Bravo was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the investigation was continuing.

With Newsday Staff