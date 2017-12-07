Fatal hit-run driver may have been in Kia Soul, Suffolk cops say
Police said Fredy Rivera-Bravo, of Brentwood, died after being struck early on Nov. 19 by an unknown vehicle on Second Avenue.
Suffolk County police are asking the public’s help locating the driver who fled after fatally hitting a pedestrian Nov. 19 in Brentwood, saying the driver may have been in a late-model Kia Soul.
Major Case Unit detectives “believe the vehicle possibly involved” may be a black 2017 or 2018 Kia Soul, police said in a news release. Detectives asked anyone with information about the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
Suffolk County police said Fredy Rivera-Bravo, 56, of Brentwood, was fatally struck at about 3:15 a.m. Nov. 19 by an unknown vehicle on Second Avenue near Seventh Street.
Rivera-Bravo was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police said the investigation was continuing.
With Newsday Staff