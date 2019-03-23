TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man killed by hit-run driver outside Lindenhurst bar

Investigators in Lindenhurst on Saturday where a man

Investigators in Lindenhurst on Saturday where a man was killed in a hit-and-run. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @Steffdaz
Print

A Wyandanch man was killed early Saturday in a hit-and-run crash outside a Lindenhurst bar, police said.

Kawon Williams, 28, was involved in a fight shortly before 5 a.m. in the rear parking lot of Brewhaus Pub on Wellwood Avenue, and after the fight he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Williams was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crime to call, anonymously, the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Headshot

Stefanie Dazio covers crime, criminal justice and breaking news.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The FDNY on Saturday honored Michael Davidson -- FDNY honors fallen firefighter from LI
Todd Howe leaves federal court in Manhattan after Lawyers vouch for shamed witness in Percoco case
Christopher Loeb who was charged with Criminal Mischief Christopher Loeb arrested after chase, cops say
With her father, Ken Wolcott, at her side, Playground offers 'inclusivity for all children'
Thomas A. Figuero-Aquino, 25, of Brooklyn, was arrested Cops: Man scammed thousands from seniors
Carol Walsh, 81, of St. James, took part LI woman, 81, defies doc's advice with polar plunge