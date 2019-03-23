A Wyandanch man was killed early Saturday in a hit-and-run crash outside a Lindenhurst bar, police said.

Kawon Williams, 28, was involved in a fight shortly before 5 a.m. in the rear parking lot of Brewhaus Pub on Wellwood Avenue, and after the fight he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Williams was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crime to call, anonymously, the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.