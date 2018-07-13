A Lindenhurst man was high on marijuana and Xanax when he crashed his Ford Mustang last fall, killing two passengers and injuring a third, Suffolk prosecutors said Friday.

David O'Brien, 18, pleaded not guilty in District Court in Central Islip to 17 charges stemming from the Oct. 10, 2017, crash in Lindenhurst.

The charges include aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and driving while impaired by drugs. If convicted of the top charges, O'Brien faces up to 25 years in prison, prosecutors said.

"The defendant was operating a motor vehicle impaired by Xanax and marijuana," said Brendan Ahern, chief of the Suffolk County District Attorney's Vehicular Crime Bureau. "He drove that car recklessly and he killed two people."

O'Brien's attorney, George Duncan, called the crash a "tragedy" and said his client maintains his innocence.

Joseph Galdorisi, 16 of Lindenhurst, and Maggie Miller, 24, of Copiague, died in the crash. Galdorisi was in the front seat and Miller was in the back seat when O'Brien's car went off the road and smashed into a fire hydrant and tree on North Wellwood Avenue, police said.

Daniel Ozarowski, 16, of Lindenhurst, suffered serious facial lacerations, Ahern said.

An analysis of the crash showed O'Brien was driving at least 50 mph in an area with a speed limit of 30 mph, prosecutors said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho ordered O'Brien held on $75,000 cash or $150,000 bond. His license was also suspended. O'Brien posted bond.

"He's obviously devastated," Duncan said of O'Brien outside court. "It's a tragedy. There are two people that are gone."