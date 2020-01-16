A Flanders man who prosecutors said gave an East Quogue woman a deadly cocktail that caused her to have a fatal overdose in September 2018 was sentenced to a year in jail and drug rehabilitation, officials said Thursday.

Justin Adamo was sentenced on Wednesday by Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice William Condon to one year in state prison with treatment in the Willard Drug Treatment Program, according to the office of Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini. Adamo also is required to undergo one year of post-release supervision.

Denise Erwin, of East Quogue, the mother of the victim, Melanie Erwin, said she was disappointed in the sentence.

“It didn’t turn out as well as I would have liked,” she said after Adamo was sentenced nearly two months after pleading guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. “He got basically nothing for his crimes. That’s the law’s fault. The laws are just too lenient for these types of things.”

But Erwin said that during the proceeding in Condon’s Riverhead courtroom, Adamo took responsibility for the death of her 27-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors had said that Adamo was arrested 10 months after Melanie Erwin overdosed on the mixture of heroin, cocaine, oxycodone and fentanyl and died.

Police tracked him down after examining Melanie Erwin’s text messages, which contained an exchange about drugs for sale and included directions to a house that led officers to Adamo, officials said. He was charged with many drug offenses including several counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, drug possession and criminal possession of a weapon, a switchblade.

“He’s walking away with a slap on the wrist,” Denise Erwin said. “He had nine felonies and they were reduced down to this — so it’s pretty sad. They can’t charge him with the death because the laws do not have death by dealer at this time. Some day that will come, but the laws are so lenient.”

She added: “As her parent, I say nothing’s going to bring her back. He says he’s an addict himself, so I hope he gets better.”