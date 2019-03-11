Two East End men have been indicted on manslaughter charges in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a 50-year-old Riverhead man last year.

John Brophy, 49, of Riverhead, who prosecutors said sold heroin and fentanyl directly to the victim, issued a “full, detailed confession that mirrored the evidence in this case,” Assistant District Attorney Tanya Rickoff said Monday morning in Suffolk County District Court in Riverhead.

LaShawn Lawrence, 35, of Greenport, was identified by prosecutors as Brophy's supplier. Both Brophy and Lawrence pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree manslaughter. Brophy is also charged with multiple drug possession and drug sale charges.

A third man, Bryan Hale, 52, of Flanders, allowed Brophy to sell the drugs out of the auto repair shop he operated in Riverhead, prosecutors said. Hale is charged with drug possession but pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Lawrence Yaccarino, 50, of Riverhead, overdosed on a mix of fentanyl and heroin on Sept. 18, 2018 and died the following day at Peconic Bay Medical Center, authorities said.

At a news conference after the arraignment, Suffolk County District Attorney Sini said the East End Drug Task Force investigated the case.

“Lawrence Yaccarino is no longer with us,” said Sini. “The defendants killed him. Period.”

Colin Astarita, an attorney for Brophy, said there’s no evidence to support his client sold drugs to the victim. Astarita said Brophy is also a drug addict.

“As sad as it is, this is a new issue that we’re dealing with and it’s a scourge nationwide, the opioid epidemic. …when a district attorney brings forth such high-level charges..and they themselves are addicts…you’re going after the wrong people," said Astarita. "Take these resources that you’re spending here and go after the high-level dealers or to help these people that are addicts.”

Walter Zornes, of Hampton Bays, an attorney for Hale, said his client “absolutely and inexplicably denies any sales. He did not sell to anyone. My client is saying he was not selling any drugs to anyone. He was not handling any drugs. He owned a garage.”

Carl Irace, of East Hampton, it will be difficult for prosecutors to connect his client, Lawrence, to Yaccarino's death.

“It’s a tough link in a criminal case to try to link my client to an unfortunate and tragic death," Irace said.

Brophy and Hale sold a mix of heroin and fentanyl that was packaged in “a unique purple wax envelope,” Sini said. Later they switched to red packaging, Sini said.

Prosecutors said Brophy and Lawrence discussed in text messages — which the police said they obtained from the suspects' phone — the deadly potency of the fentanyl they were selling. Brophy said “People r dropping” and said he thought it was from “front,” which Sini said meant fentanyl. Brophy added: “I don’t want anything to do with that.”

Lawrence replied, according to the texts, “My people ain’t playing like that.”

Brophy wrote back and said he had to deliver the overdose antidote Narcan to someone twice. “I just narcained a guy twice in my house and I have another guy the safternoon that had problems from a little.”

Suffolk District Court Judge Anthony Senft ordered Brophy held on a $250,000 bond or $125,000 cash bail; Lawrence was being held on $400,000 bond or $200,000 cash and Hale on $200,000 bond or $100,000 cash.