Riverhead man sentenced to 4-6 years in prison in fatal overdose case
A Riverhead man was sentenced to four to six years in prison on Thursday for selling a potent mix of heroin and fentanyl that authorities said led to the fatal overdose of a local man.
John Brophy, 50, of Riverhead, was given the sentence on manslaughter charges at a Suffolk County Court hearing before Judge Anthony Senft.
The plea marked the third conviction in Suffolk County history of a drug dealer on a manslaughter charge for causing a fatal overdose, officials said.
Brophy had previously provided a “full, detailed confession that mirrored the evidence” in the case involving the death of Lawrence Yaccarino, 50, of Riverhead, according to prosecutors.
