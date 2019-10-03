A Riverhead man was sentenced to four to six years in prison on Thursday for selling a potent mix of heroin and fentanyl that authorities said led to the fatal overdose of a local man.

John Brophy, 50, of Riverhead, was given the sentence on manslaughter charges at a Suffolk County Court hearing before Judge Anthony Senft.

The plea marked the third conviction in Suffolk County history of a drug dealer on a manslaughter charge for causing a fatal overdose, officials said.

Brophy had previously provided a “full, detailed confession that mirrored the evidence” in the case involving the death of Lawrence Yaccarino, 50, of Riverhead, according to prosecutors.

Check back for updates on this developing story.





