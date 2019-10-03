TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Riverhead man sentenced to 4-6 years in prison in fatal overdose case

On Thursday, a Riverhead man was sentenced to four to six years in prison for selling a potent mix of heroin and fentanyl that authorities said led to the fatal overdose of a local man. (Credit: James Carbone)

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
A Riverhead man was sentenced to four to six years in prison on Thursday for selling a potent mix of heroin and fentanyl that authorities said led to the fatal overdose of a local man.

John Brophy, 50, of Riverhead, was given the sentence on manslaughter charges at a Suffolk County Court hearing before Judge Anthony Senft.

The plea marked the third conviction in Suffolk County history of a drug dealer on a manslaughter charge for causing a fatal overdose, officials said.

Brophy had previously provided a “full, detailed confession that mirrored the evidence” in the case involving the death of Lawrence Yaccarino, 50, of Riverhead, according to prosecutors.

Check back for updates on this developing story.


 

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

