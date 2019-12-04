TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Fatal overdose in North New Hyde Park leads to arrest of Queens man, police say

Damiean Landell Johnson of Queens has been charged

Damiean Landell Johnson of Queens has been charged with criminal possession and criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said. Credit: NCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
An investigation of a fatal overdose in North New Hyde Park led to the arrest of a Queens man who was charged with felonies for possessing marijuana and 10 bags of heroin, Nassau police said.

Damiean Landell Johnson, 25, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

"We will be continuing with our zero-tolerance response to any and all illegal drug activity within the County," the police said in a statement.

No further details were immediately available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

