An investigation of a fatal overdose in North New Hyde Park led to the arrest of a Queens man who was charged with felonies for possessing marijuana and 10 bags of heroin, Nassau police said.

Damiean Landell Johnson, 25, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

"We will be continuing with our zero-tolerance response to any and all illegal drug activity within the County," the police said in a statement.

No further details were immediately available.