A Sound Beach woman died after she was struck by a sedan whose driver fled, only to be arrested later at his parents' home in Ridge, Suffolk police said.

Mary Ginty, 31, was walking in Miller Place when she was hit at 9:58 p.m. Monday. John Lang, also of Ridge, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, police said. That is a felony.

The suspect was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra. Ginty, who was pronounced dead at Port Jefferson's John T. Mather Memorial Hospital, was walking north on Miller Place Road, according to the police.

Lang was held overnight at the Seventh Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Tuesday, police said.

Anyone who might have information to assist detectives should call 631-852-6555 or can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls are confidential.