Long IslandCrime

Massapequa man fatally shot in Amityville, Suffolk police say

Suffolk police and EMS were called to a

Suffolk police and EMS were called to a home on Somerset Road North in Amityville Friday night after a shooting. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Newsday Staff
A Massapequa man was shot and killed in Amityville Friday night, Suffolk police said.

First Precinct officers responded to a Somerset Road North home after a 911 caller reported a man had been shot around 6:30 p.m. after "an altercation," police said. The shooter had fled.

Officers found Elbert Wright, 28, dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

