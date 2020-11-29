One man died and another was injured following a shooting in Freeport on Saturday, Nassau police said.

Police responded to a 911 report of a shooting in Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on Stevens Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. There they found a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, who were victims of gunshots, police said.

The 21-year-old, whose identity has not been released by police, was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. The 19-year-old was also taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

The investigation continues and detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.