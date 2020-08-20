Fifth Precinct officers responding to a 911 call in Patchogue early Thursday found a man dead of "an apparent gunshot wound," Suffolk County police said.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Police said Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the shooting but said details were still emerging.

The responding officers found the man on Maple Avenue following a 911 call placed at 3:05 a.m., police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.