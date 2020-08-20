TODAY'S PAPER
Crime

Suffolk police investigating shooting death in Patchogue

Suffolk County police investigate after a man was

Suffolk County police investigate after a man was found shot to death on Maple Avenue in Patchogue early Thursday morning. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Fifth Precinct officers responding to a 911 call in Patchogue early Thursday found a man dead of "an apparent gunshot wound," Suffolk County police said.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Police said Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the shooting but said details were still emerging.

The responding officers found the man on Maple Avenue following a 911 call placed at 3:05 a.m., police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

