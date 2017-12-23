TODAY'S PAPER
2 men fatally shot outside Medford home, Suffolk cops say

Joshua Young of Coram and Cristino Gomez II of Medford were pronounced dead after the 1 a.m. shooting, police said.

Suffolk County police investigate the scene where officials

Suffolk County police investigate the scene where officials said two men were fatally shot on Falcon Avenue in Medford on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Two 29-year-old men were shot and killed Saturday morning in front of a Medford home, Suffolk County police said.

Joshua Young of Coram and Cristino Gomez II of Medford were shot in front of a Falcon Avenue residence at about 1 a.m., police said.

Police said Gomez and Young were friends.

The two men were transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Family and friends of Gomez gathered at the Falcon Avenue home, but said they were too distraught to talk about his death.

Relatives at Joshua Young’s home in Coram also declined to comment about the shooting.

A woman who identified herself at the scene as Gomez’s mother-in-law decried the killings Saturday morning.

“Back in the day, you had a fight, you fought somebody, you hit them,” Whitney Bonaparte told News 12 Long Island. “Everybody went home. Nobody’s family mourned.”

Police said homicide detectives are continuing the investigation.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated where the two men were pronounced dead.

— John Asbury contributed to this story.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

