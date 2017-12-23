Two 29-year-old men were shot and killed Saturday morning in front of a Medford home, Suffolk County police said.

Joshua Young of Coram and Cristino Gomez II of Medford were shot in front of a Falcon Avenue residence at about 1 a.m., police said.

Police said Gomez and Young were friends.

The two men were transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Family and friends of Gomez gathered at the Falcon Avenue home, but said they were too distraught to talk about his death.

Relatives at Joshua Young’s home in Coram also declined to comment about the shooting.

A woman who identified herself at the scene as Gomez’s mother-in-law decried the killings Saturday morning.

“Back in the day, you had a fight, you fought somebody, you hit them,” Whitney Bonaparte told News 12 Long Island. “Everybody went home. Nobody’s family mourned.”

Police said homicide detectives are continuing the investigation.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated where the two men were pronounced dead.

— John Asbury contributed to this story.