Cops: Man fatally shot at Old Bethpage park

A man was fatally shot inside a park in Old Bethpage Saturday night, police said.

Stefon Pierre, 22, of Queens, was shot once in the stomach while he was in Haypath Road Park and declared dead at a hospital, Nassau County police said Monday. An incorrect location was previously given for where Pierre resided.

Police said they received a 911 call for help at 11:24 p.m.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and they are requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident call homicide squad detectives at 516-573-7788 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.