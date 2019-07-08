TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
SEARCH
79° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man fatally shot at Old Bethpage park

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A man was fatally shot inside a park in Old Bethpage Saturday night, police said.

Stefon Pierre, 22,  of Queens, was shot once in the stomach while he was in Haypath Road Park and declared dead at a hospital, Nassau County police said Monday. An incorrect location was previously given for where Pierre resided.

Police said they received a 911 call for help at 11:24 p.m.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and they are requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident call homicide squad detectives at 516-573-7788 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Headshot of Newsday employee Chau Lam on June
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Siesto with Oppie, who Runaway horse wrangled on Sunrise Highway 
Lake Ronkonkoma Beach closed on Monday due to Officials: 4 Suffolk beaches closed due to bacteria
SCPA and Brookhaven Animal Control officers removed approximately SPCA: Couple had 30 cats and dogs in home
A new Long Island Rail Road station will New Belmont Park LIRR station part of $1.3B arena plan
Three Mile Harbor in East Hampton will be DEC: Shellfishing prohibited near fireworks show
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at a news conference Cuomo OKs bill to release Trump's NY tax returns
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search