TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Police identify victim in fatal Port Jefferson shooting 

Suffolk County police at the scene of

Suffolk County  police at the scene of a fatal shooting on Main Street in Port Jefferson on Wednesday afternoon. Credit: Thomas A. Ferrara/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

An argument between two men in the heart of Port Jefferson Village Wednesday afternoon ended with one of them fatally shot and the other driving away, Suffolk police and the mayor said.

The 3:35 p.m. slaying occurred on Main Street near West Broadway, Suffolk police said.

Authorities identified the victim on Thursday as David Bliss Jr., 25, of Shirley. Homicide detectives were investigating, cops said.

"We are deeply saddened by this event today. This is not who we are in Port Jeff," Mayor Margot Garant said Wednesday night. "I'm saddened it happened in broad daylight on a village street."

Garant said she had been briefed by Suffolk police investigators about the shooting. She said it stemmed from a disagreement between the men.

"Two individuals had an argument," Garant said. "One went back to his vehicle and took out a firearm."

One gunshot was fired, the mayor said.

The suspected gunman was last seen in a vehicle on Route 25A westbound in the Stony Brook area, the mayor said. Neither the suspect nor the victim were from Port Jefferson, she said.

Garant said a camera, near the scene of the deadly shooting, is directly linked to Suffolk police and should help homicide detectives with their investigation.

"It's going to be crystal clear," she said. "It's hooked directly to the precinct, so we are confident they're going to have the intelligence they need."

The last fatal shooting in the 4-square-mile village of about 9,700 residents occurred in October 2019, also on Main Street, and not far from Wednesday's.

Port Jefferson resident Theodore Scoville, 50, was fatally shot by the owner of a Main Street liquor store, police said at the time.

The 2019 shooting was a "clear case of self-defense," police said. Scoville walked into the store and swung a samurai sword at a close distance to the store owner who then fired a single shot, police said.

Port Jefferson Trustee Stan Loucks said after Wednesday's deadly shooting: "It’s a very peaceful, small village. For something like this to happen is very upsetting … as quaint as we are in Port Jefferson, we are not immune to that kind of activity. There’s too much of that going on right now."

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Latest Long Island News

Sign indicating school budget vote Four LI districts change dates of budget vote to avoid conflict with Jewish holiday
People arrive for their first doses of the NY administered more than 200,000 shots in 24 hours, state says
Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference Assembly probe to look at report that Cuomo relatives got preferential treatment
Health & COVID-19: Is it Safe to Travel Vaccination plus safety protocols may again make travel safe, experts say
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino during a Proposed Oyster Bay zoning on e-cigarette shops includes marijuana dispensaries 
Republican Raymond Tierney, a former assistant U.S. attorney Suffolk GOP picks Ray Tierney to challenge Tim Sini
Didn’t find what you were looking for?