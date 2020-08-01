TODAY'S PAPER
Two women shot, one fatally, in Hempstead, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Two women were shot, one fatally, just after midnight Saturday in Hempstead, Nassau police said.

The "ShotSpotter" system had alerted the police of multiple gunshots and officers responded to Martin Luther King Drive, police said.

One victim, who was 28, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The other woman, 29, is in stable condition, the police statement said.

Anyone who could help investigators should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or  911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

