Police have identified a man found dead from a gunshot wound in front of a Hempstead home earlier this month.

Ricardo Cardona, 40 of Hempstead, was the victim, Nassau police said Monday.

Police had been alerted by a Shot Spotter call near Vermont Avenue and Dakota Place around 8:35 p.m. Jan. 12. They found Cardona in front of a Vermont Avenue home, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

A Northwell Health paramedic pronounced him dead, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating.