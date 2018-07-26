Two people were shot and killed in West Babylon on Wednesday night, police said.

A man and a woman were shot on Lakeway Drive at about 11:20 p.m., Suffolk County police officials said. The man was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, head of the homicide squad, told News 12 Long Island that the woman was in the driver's seat of a car and the man was outside the car at the time of the shooting.

Suffolk County police were seen gathered under a white tent on the dead-end block of Lakeway Drive near Troy Avenue overnight. The investigation continued into early Thursday morning and police cordoned off the residential street.

Police officials said no further information was immediately available.

With Ellen Yan