A customer was shot dead by another man Saturday just after midnight inside a Wyandanch convenience store in what appears to have been a "targeted" shooting, according to Suffolk County police.

Darnell Snell, 38, of Brentwood, was later pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, the police department said in a news release.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. inside Wyandanch Convenience Store, at 315 Merritt Ave., the release said, and the shooter fled on foot, according to emailed answers to questions sent to the police department's press office.

"The shooting appears targeted," the email said.

Asked whether anyone had been taken into police custody, the department press email responded: "There are no arrests at this time."

The department would not say whether there was a suspect or whether anything had precipitated the shooting.

A message left on the store's voicemail was not returned, and Snell's relatives could not be immediately reached for comment.