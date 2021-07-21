TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Shooting leaves one person dead in Wyandanch, police say

By John Valenti
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead late Wednesday morning in Wyandanch.

The shooting was reported in a 911 call at 11:38 a.m., Suffolk County police said, and Homicide Squad detectives responded to the scene on Straight Path at Jamaica Avenue.

Details are still emerging, police said, and the identity of the victim has not been released.

The scene is north of the Southern State Parkway and south of Long Island Avenue. Roads were temporarily closed in the area but have since been reopened, police said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

By John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

