Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead late Wednesday morning in Wyandanch.

The shooting was reported in a 911 call at 11:38 a.m., Suffolk County police said, and Homicide Squad detectives responded to the scene on Straight Path at Jamaica Avenue.

Details are still emerging, police said, and the identity of the victim has not been released.

The scene is north of the Southern State Parkway and south of Long Island Avenue. Roads were temporarily closed in the area but have since been reopened, police said.

