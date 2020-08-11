TODAY'S PAPER
Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend in Riverside, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police and Southampton Town Police outside

Suffolk County police and Southampton Town Police outside a home in Riverside where a woman was fatally stabbed Monday night. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 33-year-old man faces arraignment on a murder charge after police said he stabbed his girlfriend to death at their home in Riverside late Monday.

Suffolk County police identified the victim as Tania Fox, 45, and said she was killed by her boyfriend, Bayron Fajardo-Gonzalez, during an argument at their home on Ludlam Avenue. The stabbing was reported in a 911 call placed by an occupant in the home at 11:07 p.m. and police said responding Southampton Town police officers arrested Fajardo-Gonzalez at the scene.

Fox was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Fajardo-Gonzalez is charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in Southampton Town Justice Court. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
