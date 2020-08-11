A 33-year-old man faces arraignment on a murder charge after police said he stabbed his girlfriend to death at their home in Riverside late Monday.

Suffolk County police identified the victim as Tania Fox, 45, and said she was killed by her boyfriend, Bayron Fajardo-Gonzalez, during an argument at their home on Ludlam Avenue. The stabbing was reported in a 911 call placed by an occupant in the home at 11:07 p.m. and police said responding Southampton Town police officers arrested Fajardo-Gonzalez at the scene.

Fox was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Fajardo-Gonzalez is charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in Southampton Town Justice Court. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.