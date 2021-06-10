A 50-year-old woman was charged with manslaughter after Suffolk police said she stabbed a man she knew to death in a Brentwood apartment early Thursday morning.

Antonio Rice, 56, of Brentwood, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after officers responded to a 911 call reporting the stabbing at the 2nd Avenue apartment around 2 a.m., the police statement said.

Charlene Blackshear, who is homeless, was arrested "a short distance away," the police said. Her arraignment is set for Friday.