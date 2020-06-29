TODAY'S PAPER
Man stabbed, killed in Hempstead after verbal altercation, police say

By Newsday Staff
The Nassau County Police Homicide Squad is investigating the death of a man who they say was stabbed Sunday night in Hempstead.

According to detectives, a 49-year-old man was walking on Fulton Avenue at the corner of Terrace Avenue when he was stabbed by a man after a verbal altercation, the Nassau Police news release said. The victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, the release said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld and the incident is under investigation.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the stabbing contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244 TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

