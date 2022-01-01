TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Brooklyn man arrested in fatal stabbing of West Babylon woman

The North Babylon Fire Co. and Suffolk County

The North Babylon Fire Co. and Suffolk County Police responded to a reported person stabbed at a house on Chelsea Avenue in West Babylon on Saturday afternoon. Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Asbury
Suffolk County police arrested a Brooklyn man Saturday, New Year's Day, and charged him with fatally stabbing a West Babylon woman.

Police said Kisjonne Campbell-Anderson, 24, had gone to the home of Michaelle Jaccis, 21, on Chelsea Avenue in West Babylon at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they began to argue outside the house and then started to fight, when Jaccis was stabbed. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Police arrested Campbell-Anderson near the home and charged him with second-degree murder. He was held overnight and set to be arraigned Sunday morning at First District Court in Central Islip.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

