Suffolk County police arrested a Brooklyn man Saturday, New Year's Day, and charged him with fatally stabbing a West Babylon woman.

Police said Kisjonne Campbell-Anderson, 24, had gone to the home of Michaelle Jaccis, 21, on Chelsea Avenue in West Babylon at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they began to argue outside the house and then started to fight, when Jaccis was stabbed. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Police arrested Campbell-Anderson near the home and charged him with second-degree murder. He was held overnight and set to be arraigned Sunday morning at First District Court in Central Islip.