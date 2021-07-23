A Holtsville resident found a woman who had been fatally stabbed after hearing her call for help Thursday night, Suffolk police said.

The woman, Sandra McIntosh, 46, of Medford, was discovered on Woodlawn Avenue, police said.

Police were called at about 8 p.m., police said. And, they said, "A vehicle fled the scene."

McIntosh was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

The person who aided her, who lives on Woodlawn Avenue, was not identified.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing should call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.