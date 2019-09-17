Nassau police are looking for six to seven youths who detectives believe were involved in a "prearranged" fight over a girl that resulted in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old Oceanside High School student, authorities said Tuesday.

The boy, identified as Khaseen Morris, was stabbed in the chest on Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a strip mall and died later.

Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the Nassau Homicide Squad, said Tuesday morning that police know the identities of the alleged assailants, and urged them to turn themselves in.

The stabbing was recorded on cellphone video and posted to the social media platform Snapchat, Fitzpatrick said, but he added that there are several other videos, including nearby surveillance video, which detectives are pouring over as they gather evidence in the case.

"The individuals who are responsible for this, if you're not a part and parcel to the murder of Khaseen Morris, now's the time to get in touch with us and let us know who did this and why," said Fitzpatrick, speaking Tuesday at the scene of the stabbing. "If you were just coming here and thinking you were fighting, and then he got stabbed during that, you need to be out in front of that. After I put handcuffs on you, that ship has sailed."

Morris had received texts and Snapchat messages advising him that another youth wanted to fight him over a "perception" that he was dating a girl who may have been dating or previously dated one of the assailants. Fitzpatrick said investigators are still trying to sort out the details and determine if, in fact, Morris was dating the girl.

Morris was unarmed at the time of the attack, Fitzpatrick said.

"Yesterday, apparently there was a prearranged type of dispute going on over a young lady," he said. "That dispute boiled over here where a group of six to seven males charged at the victim and his couple of friends and, during that melee, stabbed him."

Asked why Morris showed up at the strip mall knowing someone wanted to fight him, Fitzpatrick said: "I'll never know."

Fitzpatrick said Morris, a high school senior who was turning 17 this year, died just before midnight Monday of a single stab wound to the chest. Morris previously lived in Freeport, the detective said.

Fitzpatrick said police were able to identify the assailants through some witness statements from people at the scene, but expressed dismay that while there were about 50 to 70 youth who witnessed the attack, very few tried to render aide to Morris, and instead shot video of the attack and posted it on social media.

"Kids stood here and didn't help Khaseen," the detective said. "They'd rather video. They videoed his death instead of helping him."

Fitzpatrick said detectives are not categorizing the stabbing as gang-related and said the alleged assailants are not known gang members, but allegedly yelled out "verbiage" following the stabbing that could be interpreted as coming from gang members.

The attack also sent a second boy, a 17-year-old, to a hospital with a broken arm and swelling to his head.

Police officers were sent to the strip mall after a report of “males fighting” and a possible stabbing, authorities have said.

Yellow police tape, which had cordoned the mall and its parking lot shortly after the stabbing, remained in place at 10 p.m. Monday as investigators continued interviewing possible witnesses.

At the strip mall on Tuesday morning, business owners and patrons expressed shock and sadness.

Joel Kim, the owner of Ace Cleaners, said he was in the back working when he heard a commotion and saw the one victim bleeding profusely on the ground in front of his storefront. He said he gave water and paper towels to teens in the area who were trying to help the wounded. "I did the best I could," he said.

The strip mall, with a variety of businesses including a bagel store, nail salon, Chinese restaurant, hair salon and a pizzeria, is a frequent hangout spot for students from nearby Oceanside High School, business owners said.

Kim said every afternoon when school’s in session, the area is full of students, hanging out and eating pizza and other food.

Deepak Shah, who has owned Heart To Heart, a stationery and card store in the plaza for 22 years, said although the students are a staple of his store, buying candy and drinks, he’s never had any problems.

Shah said he was alone in his store when the stabbing happened and he didn’t see anything, but when another student told him there was a fight outside, he called 911.

“People are upset,” Shah said. “All my customers are regulars. Nobody wants to see that happen.”

The strip mall is less than a half mile from Oceanside High School.

Phyllis S. Harrington, superintendent of schools in Oceanside, said Tuesday morning the district has counselors ready to help students and faculty members.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that the student involved in the incident on Brower Avenue has passed away," the statement reads. "We have reached out to the family to let them know we are here for them and to offer whatever assistance we can."

Carlos Lopez, who works at Mario’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, said Monday night he heard a commotion outside that sounded like fighting. He then left the pizzeria and saw a young male victim on the ground with what appeared to be stab wounds on the left side of his chest.

Multiple people were trying to put paper towels on the victim's wounds, Lopez said.

“There was blood everywhere," Lopez said. “Another kid, he was trying to help him out. He was trying to stop the bleeding. … We see kids all the time, getting pizza, talking. But I never saw fighting. It doesn’t feel safe anymore,” he said.

Kelly Sullivan, of Freeport, was at the strip mall Monday afternoon to pick up her 17-year-old son who had frantically called her earlier.

“He was screaming, ‘Come get me. Just come out here. Come get me,’ ” Sullivan said.

When she arrived at the strip mall, Sullivan said, she spoke with her son who was not injured but waited with several other witnesses to speak with investigators.

Morris' friends gathered at the spot where he was stabbed Monday morning, grieving the friend they say was a “chill” teen who loved to skateboard.

Anthony Frangos, 19, a former Oceanside High School student, said he knew Morris from mutual friends. Morris, an avid skateboarder, had moved over the summer and began attending Oceanside High School this fall.

Frangos said he was at the scene when the stabbing occurred but didn’t want to talk about it in detail.

“Just out of control ... blood everywhere,” Frangos said.

With Antonio Planas, Joan Gralla and Joie Tyrrell