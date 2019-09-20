Five months before prosecutors said Tyler Flach fatally stabbed a 16-year-old boy in Oceanside, the community college student and aspiring rapper allegedly beat up a 15-year-old in Island Park, leaving the victim with a black eye and cuts to the cheek and knees, according to court documents.

“Defendant Flach punched the victim multiple times with a closed fist and continued punching him as he fell to the ground causing the victim substantial physical pain, a black left eye, swollen right side of the mouth with cuts on the right cheek, and cuts on the left and right knee,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Nassau County First District Court.

Flach, 18, of Greenway Road in Lido Beach, is being held at the Nassau County Jail on a second-degree murder charge in Monday’s fatal stabbing of Khaseen Morris, a senior at Long Beach High School. Flach, who was arrested Wednesday afternoon, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday and was ordered held without bail.

Following Klach’s arrest on the murder charge, Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder detailed Flach’s prior arrests, including an assault charge which he said was part of an alleged road rage incident. Klach was arrested for the assault on May 23, according to police.

Prosecutors charged Flach with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child in the April 18 assault of the 15-year-old at 8:15 p.m. on Kildaire Road in Island Park, according to the complaint.

The complaint does not describe what preceded the alleged assault, other than saying that the victim told detectives that Flach approached him and spoke to him. Police would not comment Friday.

The case is pending, said Brendan Brosh, spokesman for Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas. Brosh declined to comment further.

Flach’s attorney in the assault case, Steven Christiansen, of Hempstead, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday afternoon.