In a first for NY, man pleads guilty to manslaughter in OD death

James Fava, 29, of Ronkonkoma admitted in a Riverhead courtroom that last year he sold the deadly opioid fentanyl to Bryan Gallagher, 28.

James Fava pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl to

James Fava pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl to a man, causing his death. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Andrew Smith  andrew.smith@newsday.com @ziptron
For the first time in New York State, a defendant has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing someone by selling him drugs.

James Fava, 29, of Ronkonkoma admitted in a Riverhead courtroom on Thursday that last year he sold the deadly opioid fentanyl to Bryan Gallagher, 28, even though he knew it was stronger than anything Gallagher had ever used before and could kill him. Gallagher died of a drug overdose on July 18, 2016, a day after he bought the drug from Fava, authorities said.

Fava pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance as his trial on those and other charges was about to begin before State Supreme Court Justice William Condon. In return for the plea, Condon said he would sentence Fava to 4 to 6 years in prison.

Afterward, Condon thanked attorneys on both sides for settling “what was a difficult case and a case of first impression,” meaning nothing like this had taken place in a state court before.

Federal courts and courts in about 20 other states make it easier to charge drug dealers who cause the deaths of their customers. Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota took the step of seeking manslaughter charges against Fava and, in a separate case, Roxy Headley Jr., whose case is awaiting trial.

“We will hold you accountable,” Assistant District Attorney Tanya Ricoff said of her office’s push to charge drug dealers with manslaughter. “Maybe this will send a message to Albany.”

She hoped legislators would make it easier to bring such charges to combat the opiate plague on Long Island and elsewhere.

Defense attorney Noel Munier of Mineola declined to comment.

“We’re happy with the decision of the court today,” said Gallagher’s father, Michael Gallagher of Bohemia. “There was a precedent set today.”

He thanked prosecutors and said his family now would focus on running a foundation in his son’s memory, which would pay for young addicts to get treatment.

“It just gives us peace of mind,” he said of the foundation. “It gives our family something live for. There’s too many kids dying.”

Andrew Smith has worked at Newsday since 1993 and has been involved in court coverage as a reporter or an editor for almost 20 years.

