The FBI is searching for human remains in Babylon Village, the federal law-enforcement agency said Thursday.

An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment when asked if investigators believe the body is a victim of MS-13 violence.

“We are there searching for what we believe are human remains,” FBI public affairs specialist Amy Thoreson said. “That is all I can say.”

The search for remains comes nearly one year after the bodies of four young men federal prosecutors say were murdered by MS-13 on April 11 were found in the woods behind a Central Islip soccer field.

The FBI’s Long Island Gang Task Force recovered human remains in Cow Meadow Park in Freeport on Oct. 25 after investigators received a tip.

Nassau police, acting on a tip from federal Homeland Security Investigations, found the body of 16-year-old Angel Soler on the Baldwin-Roosevelt border a week earlier. Soler was reported missing in July, and sources told Newsday they believed he had been killed by MS-13 members.

An admitted member of the gang pleaded guilty earlier this month to participating in the June 2016 slaying of another MS-13 member whose skeletal remains were found several months later on the grounds of Pilgrim State Psychiatric Center in Brentwood. Elmer Alexander Lopez, 20, will be sentenced in September.

The remains of the victim, 18-year-old Jose Pena, were found as federal authorities and Suffolk police investigated the September 2016 slayings of Brentwood High School students Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16.

With David Schwartz