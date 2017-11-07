The remains of Kerin Pineda, 20, were found near the Merrick-Freeport border and the remains of Javier Castillo, 16, were found in Cow Meadow Park and Preserve in an unincorporated part of Freeport, the FBI said.

The FBI on Tuesday identified the remains of two young men found last month in Nassau County who sources said are believed to be victims of MS-13.

Pineda’s mother, Lillian...