Long IslandCrime

FBI IDs remains of 2 young men who sources say were MS-13 victims

Kerin Pineda, 20, was found near Merrick-Freeport border, while Javier Castillo, 16, was found in Cow Meadow Park and Preserve.

By Robert E. Kessler, Michael O’Keeffe and Mark Morales  robert.kessler@newsday.com
The FBI on Tuesday identified the remains of two young men found last month in Nassau County who sources said are believed to be victims of MS-13.

The remains of Kerin Pineda, 20, were found near the Merrick-Freeport border and the remains of Javier Castillo, 16, were found in Cow Meadow Park and Preserve in an unincorporated part of Freeport, the FBI said.

Pineda’s mother, Lillian...

Bob Kessler covers federal law, including law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, DEA, IRS and ATF, as well as the federal courts.

