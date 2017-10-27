Several law enforcement agencies were searching Friday evening for possible human remains in a wooded area on the Freeport/Merrick border, authorities said.

The search was being conducted two days after a gang task force located remains in a Freeport park.

Nassau police, FBI agents and State Police were participating in the Friday search, east of the Meadowbrook Parkway near the Long Island Rail Road tracks.

On the west side of the wooded area, on Commercial Street and Lakeview Avenue, police tape blocked the open gates leading to the LIRR tracks just a few yards away.

The Nassau police homicide bureau chief entered the cordoned-off area about 6:15 p.m. A Nassau police spokeswoman declined to comment, saying it was not the department’s investigation.

FBI agents could be seen digging through brush near the LIRR tracks. A State Police spokesman said its dogs were used to search the area.

An FBI spokesperson could not be immediately reached.

A Merrick resident who lives nearby said he was coming home on the train when he saw authorities digging just north of the tracks.

“The sad part is a lot of people walk back there with their dogs,” said the resident, who asked not to be identified. “I’m not letting my kids walk back there now. Can you imagine them stumbling upon a body?”

It was unclear whether Friday’s search was related to one launched Wednesday by the FBI’s Long Island Gang Task Force in Cow Meadow Park and Preserve.

That search was one of two searches for remains in Nassau on Wednesday. The other took place at Massapequa Preserve, where the body of Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay, 19, was found in the 432-acre park in March.

Police said he had been stabbed and shot in January and authorities have blamed his death on two men whom they described as MS-13 members.

No additional remains were found in Massapequa Preserve, Acting Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Thursday.