Human remains were found Friday in a search of a wooded area on the Freeport-Merrick border, Nassau County police said at a news conference Saturday morning.

FBI investigators had returned early Saturday morning to the wooded area on the Freeport-Merrick border near the Long Island Rail Road tracks where the agency’s Long Island Gang Task Force searched Friday for human remains.

FBI investigators, who were combing the woods after authorities found human remains in a Freeport park three days ago, could be seen Saturday searching the woods between the Babylon Turnpike and the Meadowbrook State Parkway.

Included in the Friday search were authorities from the FBI, State Police and Nassau police.

It remained unclear whether Saturday’s search was related to the one launched Wednesday by the FBI task force in Cow Meadow Park & Preserve during which human remains were found.

Another search for remains was conducted on Wednesday by Nassau officers at the Massapequa Preserve, a 432-acre park where in March the body of Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay, 19 was found.

According to police, Gonzales-Espantzay had been stabbed and shot in January and authorities have said two men whom they described as MS-13 members were responsible for his death.

No other remains were found in the preserve, authorities said.

The remains of 16-year-old Eric Soler of Roosevelt were found earlier this month on the Roosevelt-Baldwin border — several miles north of Cow Meadow Park.

Federal and local investigators believe Soler was killed by MS-13 members, according to sources.

With John Asbury

Check back for updates on this developing story.