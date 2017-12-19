Federal appeals court reverses Commack man’s conviction
Three-judge panel says William Scully, president of Pharmalogical Inc., did not have a fair chance to present evidence to jurors at his trial.
A Manhattan federal appeals court has reversed the 2015 conviction of a Long Island man for distributing unapproved and misbranded drugs from abroad, ruling that he didn’t get a fair chance to present evidence to jurors that he was relying in good faith on advice from his lawyers.
William Scully, 48, of Commack, president of Pharmalogical Inc. of Great Neck, was sentenced to five years in...
