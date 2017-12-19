TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Federal appeals court reverses Commack man’s conviction

Three-judge panel says William Scully, president of Pharmalogical Inc., did not have a fair chance to present evidence to jurors at his trial.

William Scully, president of Pharmalogical Inc. of Great

William Scully, president of Pharmalogical Inc. of Great Neck, leaves federal court in Central Islip on April 8, 2016. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
A Manhattan federal appeals court has reversed the 2015 conviction of a Long Island man for distributing unapproved and misbranded drugs from abroad, ruling that he didn’t get a fair chance to present evidence to jurors that he was relying in good faith on advice from his lawyers.

William Scully, 48, of Commack, president of Pharmalogical Inc. of Great Neck, was sentenced to five years in...

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

