An attorney from Smithtown has been indicted on charges he stole more than $2 million in settlement funds from a minor and used the money to invest in a Patchogue night club and buy luxury cars, officials said Friday.

A 19-count indictment charged Vincent J. Trimarco Jr., 48, with conspiracies to commit mail fraud and wire fraud and money laundering, among other counts, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Bridget M. Rohde said in a news release.

Trimarco, the former part-owner of The Emporium, was arrested Friday morning and is scheduled to be arraigned in the afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge A. Kathleen Tomlinson, officials said.

From October 2011 through August 2017, Trimarco and a co-conspirator orchestrated a scheme to defraud a minor — the co-conspirator’s grandchild — “of more than $2 million in settlement proceeds stemming from a wrongful death action,” according to the news release.

With that money, the pair invested about $800,000 in The Emporium, the Patchogue club that hosted everyone from Long Island’s own reggae star Shaggy to President Donald Trump. It closed earlier this year, after less than five years in business.

Trimarco and the co-conspirator also bought luxury vehicles, including a Ferrari F430 Spider for $200,000 and a Jaguar XKR convertible for $57,000, and properties in Suffolk County, officials said.

“As alleged, by defrauding a co-conspirator’s grandchild of an inheritance from a wrongful death suit, the defendant violated the law as well as the trust placed in him as an attorney,” Rohde said in a statement. “Protecting the public from those who, for personal gain, would abuse that trust and betray the laws they have sworn to uphold is a priority of this office.”