TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
SEARCH
66° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Dozens of chickens stolen from Feisty Acres Farm in Southold, police say

Rhode Island Red chickens inside their coop at

Rhode Island Red chickens inside their coop at Feisty Acres Farm in Southold on Sunday. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Southold Town Police are investigating the theft of more than 65 chickens from a Southold poultry farm early Sunday.

The Rhode Island Red pullets, which are chickens less than a year old, were taken from Feisty Acres Farm on Youngs Avenue sometime between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday, farm owner Abra Morawiec said in a Facebook post. There were tire marks leading away from the scene, according to the police report, and only 32 of the original 96 birds remain.

“We spent a lot of money buying them, we spent a lot of money feeding them and raising them and building a house for them and now they’re gone,” Morawiec said in a tearful post.

The chickens are five and a half months old, just about the age they would have started laying eggs, she said.

The loss of the birds means the farm, which raises quail and other specialty poultry, will only harvest about 30 eggs per days rather than an expected 80 to 90, making it harder to fulfill CSA orders, she said.

Morawiec pointed to economic hardship suffered during the COVID-19 outbreak as one possible cause of the burglary.

“I understand that people are getting desperate and I’m sure there are other farmers around and in the country who’ve experienced people stealing livestock and crops and poultry from them during the pandemic,” she said, adding that the farm would now invest in cameras.

Anyone with information on the birds’ disappearance can call Southold Town Police at 631-765-2600.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County police responded to multiple 911 calls Cuomo aide: Crowd at LI bar 'stupid' for not wearing masks
Long Beach access is being limited to city Long Beach man charged with beach pass fraud, cops say
Medical personnel preparing to test for COVID- 19 Virus testing at county clinics shows higher infection rates
Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers daily briefing on the Cuomo visits Jones Beach, says professional sports camps can reopen
Salvatore Puglia, of Copiague, died in April of Salvatore Puglia of Copiague: Aspiring author with a green thumb
LIRR president Phillip Eng and MTA chairman Patrick LIRR has record on-time performance, with fewer riders
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search