Southold Town Police are investigating the theft of more than 65 chickens from a Southold poultry farm early Sunday.

The Rhode Island Red pullets, which are chickens less than a year old, were taken from Feisty Acres Farm on Youngs Avenue sometime between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday, farm owner Abra Morawiec said in a Facebook post. There were tire marks leading away from the scene, according to the police report, and only 32 of the original 96 birds remain.

“We spent a lot of money buying them, we spent a lot of money feeding them and raising them and building a house for them and now they’re gone,” Morawiec said in a tearful post.

The chickens are five and a half months old, just about the age they would have started laying eggs, she said.

The loss of the birds means the farm, which raises quail and other specialty poultry, will only harvest about 30 eggs per days rather than an expected 80 to 90, making it harder to fulfill CSA orders, she said.

Morawiec pointed to economic hardship suffered during the COVID-19 outbreak as one possible cause of the burglary.

“I understand that people are getting desperate and I’m sure there are other farmers around and in the country who’ve experienced people stealing livestock and crops and poultry from them during the pandemic,” she said, adding that the farm would now invest in cameras.

Anyone with information on the birds’ disappearance can call Southold Town Police at 631-765-2600.