Long Island Crime

Suffolk police, DA’s office at odds over drug charge dismissal

Prosecutors and police traded accusations about what led to an arrest on charges of drug possession that were dismissed

Gerard Gigante, Suffolk police chief of detectives, seen April 27, 2017, alleged in a Nov. 1 letter that the Suffolk County district attorney's office dismissed a drug charge "to advance a personal agenda." Photo Credit: Ed Betz

By Andrew Smith and Nicole Fuller  andrew.smith@newsday.com, nicole.fuller@newsday.com @ziptron
The Suffolk police department and district attorney’s office traded accusations of dishonesty and dishonorable behavior Thursday, a day after prosecutors dismissed a drug charge because they said police knew there was no legal basis for it.

The dispute followed the dismissal of the case against Corey Robinson, 24, of Mastic Beach. He was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with first-degree criminal...

Andrew Smith has worked at Newsday since 1993 and has been involved in court coverage as a reporter or an editor for almost 20 years.

