A Mastic Beach man at the center of a drug case that ignited a war of words between the Suffolk County Police Department and the district attorney’s office was re-arrested Saturday morning on a lesser felony charge, three days after the original charges were dropped.

Corey Robinson, 24, turned himself into the police department’s Seventh Precinct in Shirley early Saturday morning on a charge of 5th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, said Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers.

Robinson is set to be arraigned in Central Islip on Saturday.

A spokesman for the district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Prosecutors had said they were awaiting further lab testing from Pennsylvania before possibly moving forward with charges, but Meyers said officials have not received any new lab test results.

“The district attorney’s office should never have released him. They should have either moved forward with the case they originally had, or amended the charge,” Meyers said. “This clearly speaks to the political motivations behind the dismissal here. This was a cut-and-dry drug arrest done by Homeland Security and the Suffolk Police Department, under the advisement of the Suffolk District Attorney’s office.”

Robinson was first arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, which police had referred to as the deadly drug fentanyl — an opioid more potent than heroin.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini, who is a Democratic candidate for district attorney in Tuesday’s election and has been a vocal Spota critic, held a news conference to announce Robinson’s arrest, saying he has received “over 1.1 million doses of fentanyl” in a shipment from China.

Prosectuors said that was false, pointing to the lab test discrepancies.

The charges against Robinson were dropped Wednesday when a Suffolk prosecutor told a judge that Suffolk police lab testing found the two 1-pound bags of white power — intercepted by federal authorities at Kennedy Airport en route from Hong Kong to Robinson’s Mastic Beach home — were not illegal drugs.

Police also claimed Thomas Spota — the Suffolk district attorney who was indicted last month on charges including obstruction of justice for an alleged cover-up of a beating of a suspect by former Police Chief James Burke — was letting politics cloud the case.

Spota has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has said he is resigning from his post.

Police officials argued, based on earlier lab testing performed by federal authorities, that the substance was a fentanyl analog, which has a slightly different chemical structure, but similar effects.

That lab testing also showed a controlled substance, which would have warranted a downgrade of the charges, not dropping the charges, police said.