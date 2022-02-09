Suffolk County police have arrested a Brentwood man on drug and weapons charges after police said he sold the highly-addictive opioid fentanyl in Islandia earlier this week.

Leury Rodriguez, 27, of Wilcox Lane, "conducted a drug deal" in the hamlet on Monday and was found in possession of more than a quarter kilogram of fentanyl, Suffolk County police said in a news release Wednesday.

Rodriguez, who police said is also known as "primo," which means "cousin" in Spanish, is facing charges of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first, second and third degrees; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degrees; criminal use of drug paraphernalia; criminal possession of a firearm and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Rodriguez’s Hauppauge-based attorney Jonathan Manley did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Following his arrest, detectives executed a search warrant at Rodriguez’s home and police said they seized approximately two kilos of fentanyl, which has an estimated street value of $220,000. Police also said they found a loaded 9mm handgun without a serial number, four hydraulic kilo presses, a money counter, three high-capacity magazines and drug paraphernalia.

Rodriguez’s arrest follows a four-month long police department investigation, police said.