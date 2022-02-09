TODAY'S PAPER
SEARCH
Long IslandCrime

Man arrested after conducting 'drug deal' in Brentwood, Suffolk police say

Suffolk police display fentanyl they said they confiscated

Suffolk police display fentanyl they said they confiscated from a home in Islandia after a raid recently. Credit: SCPD

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Suffolk County police have arrested a Brentwood man on drug and weapons charges after police said he sold the highly-addictive opioid fentanyl in Islandia earlier this week.

Leury Rodriguez, 27, of Wilcox Lane, "conducted a drug deal" in the hamlet on Monday and was found in possession of more than a quarter kilogram of fentanyl, Suffolk County police said in a news release Wednesday.

Rodriguez, who police said is also known as "primo," which means "cousin" in Spanish, is facing charges of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first, second and third degrees; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degrees; criminal use of drug paraphernalia; criminal possession of a firearm and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Rodriguez’s Hauppauge-based attorney Jonathan Manley did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Following his arrest, detectives executed a search warrant at Rodriguez’s home and police said they seized approximately two kilos of fentanyl, which has an estimated street value of $220,000. Police also said they found a loaded 9mm handgun without a serial number, four hydraulic kilo presses, a money counter, three high-capacity magazines and drug paraphernalia.

Rodriguez’s arrest follows a four-month long police department investigation, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee Nicole Fuller on June

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

