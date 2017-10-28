Subscribe
    CrimeLong Island

    3 men arrested, large amount of fentanyl seized in raid, police say

    Updated
    By  jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com

    Suffolk police Commissioner Timothy Sini holds a board

    Suffolk police Commissioner Timothy Sini holds a board with the images of three men charged with multiple offenses after authorities seized 725 grams of fentanyl in a raid of a Mastic Beach house at a news briefing at police headquarters in Yaphank on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / Jean-Paul Salamanca)

    Authorities arrested three men and seized enough opioid fentanyl to make 1.1 million street doses during a raid of a Mastic Beach home, officials said Saturday.

    The trio face multiple charges in connection with possessing 725 grams of fentanyl, Suffolk police Commissioner Timothy Sini said at a news conference Saturday at police headquarters. Sini said Suffolk police and other law enforcement...

